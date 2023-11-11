The help you don’t expect. Alex Marquez wins the Sprint Race of the MotoGP Malaysian GP, ​​giving a hand to Pecco Bagnaia, third behind Jorge Martin after a race that started vigorously and then ended in suffering. In the World Championship, Pecco now remains leader, but has an 11 point advantage over Martin. At the foot of the podium Enea Bastianini, excellent 4th to ‘protect’ the race of his team leader Bagnaia. Merco Bezzecchi, 7th, and Luca Marini, 9th, also scored points. Marc Marquez fell.