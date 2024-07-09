Malaysia | The police arrested six “ninja turtles” and confiscated 200 turtles

Malaysia|The value of the confiscated turtles was around 48,000 euros.

Malaysia the police have arrested six members of the international criminal organization known as the Ninja Turtles in the country’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, reports news agency AFP.

During the arrest, the police seized approximately two hundred smuggled land and sea turtles, as well as snakes, frogs and a skink.

An organization known as the Ninja Turtles specializes in smuggling turtles. In many Asian countries, turtles are believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

In the first seizure at the end of June, the police seized 400 turtles, whose value on the black market in Southeast Asia was almost 750,000 euros.

The value of the second seizure, announced on Tuesday, was around 48,000 euros.

The saved among the animals was, among other things, extremely endangered Mauremys sinensis turtle as well as several other highly endangered turtles.

Director General of the Malaysian Parks and Wildlife Agency Abdul Qadir Abu Hashim said that the reptiles have been brought to Malaysia either by land or in bags on commercial flights.

“According to preliminary investigations, the reptiles have been brought from abroad to the lucrative pet market in Asia,” Abdul Karim said.

The rescued animals are currently in a Malaysian wildlife quarantine center.