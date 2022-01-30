Dubai (Etihad)

Through the Expo 2020 Dubai, Malaysia intends to highlight the great potential it enjoys in the timber industry, as part of the 26 thematic weeks of trade and business exhibitions it organizes inside its pavilion in the global event.

Hajja Noorida Yusuf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Malaysian Timber Council, MTC, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is gaining more importance than ever on the global stage through its slogan, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.” Dubai provides a platform that encourages innovation and creativity in a sustainable environment that allows exhibitors, buyers and visitors from 192 countries to collaborate through three main sub-themes: “opportunities”, “mobility” and “sustainability”.

She added: “Expo 2020 provides us with an opportunity to highlight our efforts in the field of rational management of our forest resources.

She continued, “The pavilion integrates the elements of the canopies interconnected with the spatial concept and a meandering river in the middle. One of Malaysia’s valuable hardwoods, known as “meranti”, was imported from Malaysian forests, which are accredited by the Malaysian Timber Certification Program.

The major participating organizations, in particular the Malaysian Timber Industry Authority (MTIB), the Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) and the Malaysian Timber Accreditation Council (MTCC) will unveil Malaysia’s efforts in balancing social and economic progress with environmental concerns centered around the timber industry.

On his part, Tuan Haji Mahbar Atan, Director General of the Malaysian Timber Industry Authority (MTIB), said: “Expo 2020 is an ideal platform for strengthening links between Malaysia and players active in the industrial sector in the UAE.

sustainable resources

The Malaysian Pavilion seeks to highlight Malaysia’s commitment not only to produce wood-based products from sustainable resources, but also to keeping its promise made during the 1992 Rio Summit, which stipulated that at least 50% of the total land area under forest cover. Currently, 55.3% of the country’s land area is still under forest cover.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is leading Malaysia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, while the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Center (MGTC) is bringing in 24 ministries, five state governments and 47 agencies to promote more than 10 industrial sectors through the participation of more than 300 Malaysian companies are all hosting the Malaysian Pavilion.

The Malaysian Pavilion, as the first carbon-neutral building to be built at World Expos, is also an enduring symbol of the uniqueness of the international event, as it is the focal point for hosting the 26 thematic weeks of trade and business fairs, business matchmaking sessions, seminars, debates and events institutional.