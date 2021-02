Malaysia recorded 3,499 new cases of coronavirus today, Saturday, which brings the total number of infections to 261,805 cases.

The Malaysian newspaper “Star” reported today, Saturday, that five deaths were recorded within 24 hours, which raises the death toll to 958.

Malaysia recorded 3,515 new recoveries, which brings the total number of recoveries to 209,289.

There are still 263 patients in intensive care units, of whom 118 require ventilators.