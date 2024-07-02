Kuala Lumpur (Agencies)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced his country’s readiness to send peacekeeping forces to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in light of the ongoing Israeli war.

Anwar said in a statement yesterday that he had a phone conversation with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who will take office in October.

He explained that they discussed the attacks on Palestine, adding that they are ready to send peacekeeping forces to Gaza in cooperation with Indonesia if the United Nations requests it.

He pointed out that “they discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries and within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN.”

In June, the Indonesian president-elect announced his country’s readiness to send peacekeeping forces to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced yesterday that the number of victims of the war on the Gaza Strip has risen to 37,925, and the number of injured to 87,141, since October 7.

The ministry added, in a daily statement, that the Israeli raids on Gaza killed 25 people within 24 hours, while 81 others were injured.