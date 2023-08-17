A small plane has crashed in the central state of Selangor in Malaysia. The bodies recovered, according to local media, are ten: eight people on board and two on the ground. Videos shared on social media showed fire and plumes of black smoke rising from the crash site onto a grassy meadow beside a highway in Shah Alam. Part of the road was covered in thick soot. Police and firefighters attended the scene. Civil aviation authorities said there were six passengers and two crew members on board the plane. According to local media, the plane exploded on impact, with some of the debris from the crash hitting a motorcycle.



00:59