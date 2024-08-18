Malaysia|In May, Malaysia promised to donate oranges to companies that would buy palm oil from the country. Now the plan has been updated to the extent that the endangered species cannot be taken out of its natural habitat.

companies, who buy palm oil in Malaysia are allowed to adopt oranges, but oranges are not allowed to be exported outside Malaysia, said the country’s Minister of Plantation and Commodities Johar Abdul Ghani on Sunday, according to news agency Reuters.

In May, the minister presented a plan according to which oranges could have been sent as gifts to companies that buy palm oil from Malaysia. The goodwill gesture was meant to alleviate concerns about the effects of palm oil production on animal habitats.

The palm oil production process requires clearing the rainforest to make way for the plantations, which in addition to endangering the orang’s habitat major threats to the environment.

Johari presented changes to the plan at a press conference on the island of Borneo in Sabah on Sunday.

“Animals cannot leave their natural habitat,” Johari said at the event.

“We have to keep them there. And then we meet with the countries that source the palm oil or the buyers, if they want to work together, to make sure that the forests are taken care of and that they are protected forever.”

According to Johar, the funds received from companies adopting orangutans would be distributed to NGOs and the Sabah government, and would be used to monitor the forest areas and monitor the safety of the animals living there.

The minister also promised to stop the destruction of the forest. Currently, 54 percent of Malaysia is forested, and according to Johar, the figure will not fall below 50 percent.

Environmental organization WWF expressed concern in May about Malaysia’s plan to reward companies that buy palm oil with oranges, as it would endanger an already critically endangered animal, says the British broadcasting company BBC. Palm oil production is one of the biggest reasons for the rapid dwindling of representatives of the species, he says the American news channel CNN.

On the island of Borneo, there are less than 105,000 of these animals belonging to the ape family. In several languages, the word for orang comes from the Malay language and means man of the forests.

Malaysia is the second largest producer of palm oil in the world after Indonesia.