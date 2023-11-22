There is controversy surrounding Coldplay’s performance scheduled for today at the National Stadium Bukit Jalila in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia: at the insistence of the Malaysian Islamic Party, currently in opposition, security measures were strengthened and it was reiterated that the organizers of the concert will be able to interrupt the show if the British rock band causes problems.

Muslim conservatives have been protesting against the concert for months, asking the government to ban the performance: last May, the opposition MP Nasrudin Hassan, leader of the Malaysian Islamic Party, had expressed his dissent due to the band’s manifest support for the LGBTQ+ community. To date, in fact, the issue of LGBTQ+ rights is widely debated in Malaysia, where there are no rights for the rainbow community, homosexuality is still considered a crime and homosexual relationships are punishable by up to 20 years in prison. These are Hassan’s words: «Does the government want to cultivate a culture of hedonism and perversion in this country? I advise you to cancel this group’s performance in Malaysia. It doesn’t bring anything good to religion, to our country.”

The Malaysian government, in the person of Development Minister Nga Kor Ming, promptly responded: “My suggestion is simple: don’t buy tickets and close your eyes.” The local media had also supported the government’s choices, pointing out the Islamic leader’s declarations as out of date and not suited to the economic growth prospects of the multicultural Malaysian society, claiming that the concert was a support for the state’s economy.

Chris Martin, frontman of Coldplay, also intervened regarding the protests, reiterating that he had chosen to take advantage of the “Music of the Spheres” world tour precisely to perform in somewhat difficult places, where the band had never played first, then confirming his solidarity with «all people, all types of people, all religions, all leaders, all followers: no one is excluded».

But the conservatives have not given up: having abandoned the LGBTQ+ controversy, they recently pushed for the concert to be interrupted in solidarity with the Palestinians killed in the war between Israel and Hamas. The Malaysian government once again ignored the request to stop the show, and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil added that the English band is “pro-Palestinian”, completely dismantling claims of solidarity with the war victims claimed by the Islamic side.

It therefore seems that, regardless of conservative sulking, no problems whatsoever are to be expected with what will be Coldplay’s very first concert in Malaysia, at which around 75,000 people are expected.