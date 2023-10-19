Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Split

Like here in the capital Kuala Lumpur, thousands of people recently took to the streets in Malaysia to demonstrate against Israel. © Wong Fok Loy/Imago

Malaysia has been considered a supporter of Hamas for years. Even after the attacks on Israel, the country does not want to distance itself from the terrorist organization.

Anwar Ibrahim was there for four days in September USA, in the end Malaysia’s Prime Minister was able to confidently announce: “The results are good, our international profile has been sharpened.” In fact, the visit to America was a PR coup for the 76-year-old, who has headed a unity government since last November. “Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim wants to save democracy in Malaysia,” was the headline Timemagazine an interview with the politician. And CNN star journalist Christiane Amanpour even compared Anwar, who was imprisoned for political reasons in the early 2000s, to Nelson Mandela during a meeting.

But the image of the beacon of hope from the Far East is starting to crack these days. Because Anwar refuses to condemn Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel. What’s more: Malaysia has relations with Hamas, “and it will stay that way,” Anwar announced defiantly at the beginning of the week. Anwar said he was pressured by Western countries to take a stand against Hamas terror. But: “We do not agree that they are exerting pressure. Because Hamas also won free elections in the Gaza Strip and was elected to the top by the citizens of the Gaza Strip.” Anwar was apparently referring to the 2006 elections.

Malaysia: lots of solidarity with Hamas

Abdul Hadi Awang, leader of Malaysia’s largest opposition party, the Islamist PAS, went even further. After the destruction of a hospital in the Gaza Strip, for which both sides blamed each other, Abdul Hadi called for “Israel’s Zionist regime” to be brought to justice “for war crimes against Palestine.” “The leaders and people of the world must rise in the spirit of jihad to defend Palestine,” he railed.

Around 33 million people live in Malaysia, almost two thirds of them are Muslims. In recent days, thousands have taken to the streets in the country to show solidarity with the Palestinians, supported by two former prime ministers and several current cabinet members. “Our duty as Malaysians, regardless of our origins or political background, is to give our full support to the Palestinian people,” said former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in the capital Kuala Lumpur, cheered by “Allahu Akbar” and “Freedom for Palestine” shouts.

Malaysia has supported Hamas for years

Malaysia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and has been calling for a two-state solution, i.e. the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, for years. At the same time, the country has repeatedly welcomed leaders in the past Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, among others. Hamas is also said to have operated a kind of unofficial embassy in Malaysia, which was disguised as a cultural office. Israeli media also repeatedly reported that Hamas members received military training in Malaysia. The media in the country usually blamed Israel as the sole culprit when the situation in the country or in the Palestinian territories escalates, as is the case now. Israel’s right to exist is repeatedly denied.

Political scientist Syaza Farhana Mohamad Shukri from the International Islamic University Malaysia believes her country is unlikely to be able to make a difference in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Malaysia is a “relatively small player on the international stage,” she told the South China Morning Post. However, Malaysia could persuade the Southeast Asian confederation of states, Asean, to position itself more strongly on the side of the Palestinians in the conflict and also to support important players such as Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is likely to have both in mind when he travels to Riyadh this Thursday, where representatives from the Asean states and the Gulf region will meet.

Malaysia’s neighbor Indonesia, also an Asean member and the most populous Muslim country in the world with 274 million inhabitants, is currently blaming Israel for the current escalation. “The injustice against the Palestinian people has been going on for a very long time and continues today. “It is time for the world to prioritize building a just peace for Palestine,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said after the destruction of the Gaza Strip hospital. Israel was responsible for this, it was said from Jakarta – “the attack clearly violates international humanitarian law,” wrote the Foreign Ministry on Platform X.

Singapore sides with Israel

In Indonesia, thousands have also taken to the streets in recent days to express their solidarity with the Palestinians. In the city of Solo on the island of Java, Abu Bakar Bashir, an Islamist who is said to be behind the attacks in Bali in 2002, also mingled with the demonstrators. The bombings on the popular tourist island killed 202 people, including 88 Australians. Abu Bakar Bashir was sentenced to 15 years in prison for this in 2011, but was released after just ten years.

In contrast, Singapore, the city-state located at the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula and directly opposite Indonesia, has clearly condemned Hamas terror. The government called on Hamas to immediately release the Israeli hostages, but also promised aid to the affected Palestinians. Mainly Chinese people live in Singapore; Muslims are in the minority. Their supreme spiritual leader, Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, addressed Singapore’s chief rabbi late last week. “We extend our sincere condolences, prayers and solidarity to those whose lives were unjustly extinguished, to the injured and to their families,” Mufti Nasir wrote in an open letter. “May their suffering heal and may they find peace in these difficult and challenging times.”