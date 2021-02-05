In a city near the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, restaurants emulate airplanes and drive-ins and They serve food on small tables attached to the wheel of the car.

This Southeast Asian country entered its fourth week of national “lockdown” to face more than 800 thousand infections and about 800 deaths from coronavirus.

In Cyberjaya, a neighboring city to the capital, the restaurant owners are trying to re-mobilize their gastronomy businesses and for this, they have had a “Drive Thru” sales system.

This system was only used before by fast food and hamburger chains. Ingenuity, hygiene and sanitation to save lives and businesses.