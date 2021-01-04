The death of Nora Quoirin, whose body was found in the Malaysian jungle ten days after her disappearance in 2019, is not due to murder or sexual assault, a medical examiner announced Monday (January 4). “After reviewing all the relevant evidence, I concluded that no one was involved in Nora Anne’s death. [Quoirin]”said Maimoonah Aid, believing that it is “more likely that she died as a result of a mishap”.

This 15-year-old Franco-Irish woman had disappeared in 2019 the day after his arrival, with his family, in a tourist complex located 70 km from the capital Kuala Lumpur, on the edge of the jungle. The body of the teenager, suffering from a slight mental handicap, had been found after ten days of research. The police had concluded that she had died accidentally, but her parents remained convinced that their daughter was not able to venture far on her own and that she had been abducted.

The girl’s parents explained hearing suspicious noises in the chalet the night of her disappearance, and described the police response as slow and ineffective. They had called for a judicial inquiry to determine the causes of Nora Quoirin’s death. This investigation opened at the end of August and made it possible to hear more than 40 witnesses.

The police have repeated that they have no clue that could suggest a criminal trail in the death of the teenager and believe that she herself came out of her chalet through the window. The medical examiner came to the same conclusion, believing that Nora Quoirin surely left the family home “all alone” before “to lose in the palm plantation” which was abandoned. The autopsy concluded that the girl was probably dead from hunger-induced internal bleeding after spending more than a week in the rainforest.