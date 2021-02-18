The Malaysian Defense Minister said, in a televised briefing, today, Thursday, that his country will raise the maximum number imposed on the number of people who are allowed to be inside one car, as well as on the maximum number of people who want to eat at one table inside restaurants.

And the “Bloomberg” news agency quoted Minister Ismail Sabri Yaqoub as saying that the easing of restrictions will start tomorrow, Friday.

And any two people who want to eat at the same table inside restaurants in Malaysia must maintain social distancing between them, for a distance of at least one meter.

Malaysia will allow the resumption of tourism and cultural activities, with a capacity of up to 50 percent only, in states subject to “conditional movement” procedures.

Restrictions were imposed in most parts of the country last month after the numbers of coronavirus cases soared in late 2020.

A nationwide state of emergency was declared last month, and is scheduled to last until next August.