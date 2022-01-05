The construction of a 678-metre building in the city of Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, has been completed. With 118 floors, the Merdeka 118 building is the second largest in the world, only behind Burj Khalifa, located in Dubai.

The second tallest building in the world, at 632 meters, called the Shangay Tower, located in China, went to the third position.

In announcing the completion of construction of the Merdeka 118, Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said the building is an “iconic tower for the future”. He also stated that the completion of the building is further proof that the country is modern and developed, in addition to representing a great milestone for engineering.

The building still has some pending issues to be executed, however, the main work has already finished. Merdeka 118 will feature a shopping mall, a hotel, offices, a mosque and the highest deck in Southeast Asia, which will show visitors a privileged panoramic view.

The Merdeka 118 was scheduled to open in 2020. Construction began in 2010. The delay in delivery was due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The full project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

