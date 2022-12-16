Malaysia | At least 8 dead in a landslide in Malaysia, dozens missing

A landslide hit a Malaysian camping area on Friday morning at around three o’clock local time.

in Malaysia the landslide has killed at least eight people, the authorities say, according to the news agency Reuters. There are at least seven injured.

The camping area is located in the state of Selangor near Kuala Lumpur, the largest city in Malaysia.

According to the local authorities, the ground mass rolled into the area from an estimated height of 30 meters. At least 50 people have been rescued, but dozens are still missing. Rescue authorities have been working since morning, says the country’s natural resources minister Nik Nazmi in his Twitter post.