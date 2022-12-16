Friday, December 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Malaysia | At least 8 dead in a landslide in Malaysia, dozens missing

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

A landslide hit a Malaysian camping area on Friday morning at around three o’clock local time.

in Malaysia the landslide has killed at least eight people, the authorities say, according to the news agency Reuters. There are at least seven injured.

A landslide hit a Malaysian camping area on Friday morning at around three o’clock local time. The camping area is located in the state of Selangor near Kuala Lumpur, the largest city in Malaysia.

According to the local authorities, the ground mass rolled into the area from an estimated height of 30 meters. At least 50 people have been rescued, but dozens are still missing. Rescue authorities have been working since morning, says the country’s natural resources minister Nik Nazmi in his Twitter post.

#Malaysia #dead #landslide #Malaysia #dozens #missing

See also  Criminal suspicions | New information: The fatal crash in Iisalmi could have been a homicide
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Musk suspends several journalists from Twitter after reporting on private jet account closure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result