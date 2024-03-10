Malaysia announced on Sunday that it was not possible to see the Ramadan crescent in various regions of the country, noting that the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan will be on Tuesday, March 12.

The Australian Fatwa Council stated in a statement that Monday, March 11, is the completion of the month of Shaban, and the same day after sunset is the first night of Ramadan and the performance of Tarawih prayers.

The International Astronomy Center published a tweet on its official account on the “X” website in which it wrote: “The Mufti of Australia, the Federal Imams Council, the Australian Fatwa Council, and the Sharia Fatwa and Arbitration Council officially announce that Monday is the completion of the month of Shaban, and that Tuesday, March 12, is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan in Australia.” “.