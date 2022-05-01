The Malaysian authorities decided to abolish the requirement for Malaysian and international travelers coming to the country to undergo Corona tests before leaving their country and after arriving in Malaysia, starting from today, Sunday.

The Malaysian newspaper, The Star, quoted the authorities as saying that these rules will apply to vaccinated travelers from the age of 18 and over, and for those aged 17 and under, regardless of their status.

Those who have a history of infection with the Corona virus or recovered from infection with the virus six to 60 days ago, regardless of their status from receiving the vaccine, will also be excluded from submitting to the Corona test, and they will not have to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

However, travelers aged 18 and over who have not been vaccinated or who have not fully received the vaccine are required to undergo COVID-19 tests two days before departure to Malaysia.

In the event that it is confirmed negative of infection with the Corona virus, travelers will also have to undergo a mandatory five-day quarantine at their place of residence.