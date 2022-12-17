A landslide at a camp that did not have a license to operate en route to Malaysia. After the discovery this Saturday, December 17, of two bodies in the mud, that of a woman and her daughter, the authorities reported that the number of deaths rose to at least 24, but could increase because another nine people are still missing.

In a heartbreaking scene, the Malaysian authorities found the lifeless bodies of a mother and daughter embraced on Saturday, December 17.

It is the most recent discovery of the emergency operations carried out by the rescuers, after the landslide a day earlier in a camp that operated on an organic farm in the city of Batang Kali, some 50 kilometers north of Kuala Lumpur, the capital.

For now the Government confirms 24 fatalities, but the number of deceased could increase because another nine people are missing.

Among the bodies found dead are those of 13 women and seven children. Authorities were still conducting autopsies and waiting for next of kin to identify the victims.

Separately, rescue teams reported that seven people are hospitalized and dozens more, including three Singaporeans, were rescued unharmed.

The camp did not have a license to operate

According to authorities, the camp where the disaster occurred operated as a popular recreational site for visitors to pitch or rent tents. However, the site was not licensed to operate.

Although the exact causes of the slide have not been established, experts point out that it could be due to the movement of groundwater, while the monsoon rains at the end of the year destabilized the soil.

Dozens of experts work during a rescue and evacuation operation following a landslide at a camp in Batang Kali, Selangor, Malaysia on December 17, 2022. © Reuters/Hasnoor Hussain

According to official figures, 94 people were sleeping in the camp when a 30-meter strip of land fell on top of them, covering about one hectare. The events occurred on the morning of Friday, December 16.

Mostly there were families enjoying a short vacation during the school break time at the end of the year.

Norazam Khamis, fire chief of Selangor province, to which the city where the tragedy occurred, said that experts are walking cautiously on the scene, because underground water currents could cause more earth movements.

With the help of shovels, excavators and other equipment, dozens of workers remove the rubble at a depth of up to 8 meters. In addition, bulldozers were deployed to clear mud and fallen trees, while rescue dogs helped in efforts to find possible signs of life or bodies.

The authorities point out that approximately 45,000 cubic meters of debris, enough to fill 180 Olympic-size swimming pools, impacted the camp.

After what happened, the Government ordered that the camps throughout the country that are located near rivers, waterfalls and slopes be closed for a week to assess their safety.

With Reuters and AP