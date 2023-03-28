Since the end of 2022, Malawi is facing its worst cholera epidemic in 20 years. The teams from the NGO Doctors Without Borders are in the country to care for sick people, but also to teach the inhabitants the sanitary measures that can save them from becoming contaminated.

Cholera is a disease spread by contaminated food or water. It causes diarrhea and dehydration that can lead to death if not treated. Doctors Without Borders distributes chlorine to residents so they can disinfect the water they use, for example, to wash food.

The NGO also started a vaccination campaign for the population. With the arrival of the rainy season, floods and cyclones, the country is increasingly vulnerable to the epidemic.

In Malawi, half the population lives on less than two dollars a day. The population is facing inflation that has skyrocketed and many are no longer able to feed their families. Poverty is one of the aggravating factors in the spread of the disease.

In 2022, 600 people died of cholera in Malawi, although there are vaccines and treatments for the disease.



