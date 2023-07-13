Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

Florida is home to the largest malaria outbreak in the United States in 20 years. Experts see a possible political background.

Tallahassee – A local outbreak of malaria is currently causing concern in the US state of Florida and is bringing its governor down Ron DeSantis politically in distress. Six cases of the mosquito-borne disease have now been identified in his state. This adds up to seven malaria patients in the United States, since one case has also been documented in Texas, according to the US magazine Newsweek reported.

Malaria outbreak puts Florida governor Ron DeSantis under political pressure

Local authorities in Florida are on alert. Politically explosive is the fact that the Bureau of Epidemiology, Florida’s supervisory agency for the surveillance and prevention of communicable diseases, is vacant in two crucial positions. The head of the authority and the head of a corresponding monitoring program are currently missing. So far, no successors have been announced.

These public health staffing shortages are putting pressure on DeSantis. They have existed since June or March, according to how loud Newsweek from the LinkedIn profiles of previous incumbents. The right-wing hardliner DeSantis is considered the most promising competitor of donald trump in the race for the presidential candidacy republican for the 2024 US election. He regularly attracts attention as a right-wing culture fighter who agitates against migration and queer minorities.

Experts see political background for these staff gaps

Experts are concerned about the vacancies at the Florida Bureau of Epidemiology, citing their importance. These are “critical functions in public health”, quoted Newsweek dr Aileen Marty, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Florida International University. Jason Salemi, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, described the vacancies as “hugely important positions.”

This problem could also have a political background, they say. The political climate in Florida has led to an “erosion” of support for public health in the state, American Public Health Association executive director Dr. George C Benjamin. “Unfortunately, there has recently been a politicization of the use of vaccines and health services for refugees and other immigrants, which may explain the difficulty in filling this important position,” Marty said.

Regarded as Donald Trump’s closest competitor in the Republican presidential race: Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida (photo from July 4, 2023). © Reba Saldanha/dpa

This suspicion cannot be entirely dismissed. During the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been notably reluctant to take public health emergency measures designed to limit human interaction. Corona skeptics praised Florida as a “free state” in which people’s freedom is not restricted even because of a medical emergency.

First malaria outbreak in 20 years from infections within the USA

With the current cases in Florida and Texas, this is the first time since 2003 that this tropical disease has been infected USA have taken place and are not associated with international travel. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on June 26 first reported five cases of malaria that had emerged in the United States — four in Florida and one in Texas. Two more cases in Florida recently became public.

According to the CDC, there is “no evidence” that the cases in the two states are linked, although the cases in Florida are “in close geographical proximity.” The agency expressed concern about “a possible surge in imported malaria cases” linked to the increasing number of summer trips abroad, including to countries where malaria remains endemic.

Malaria is a treatable disease, but if left untreated it can lead to life-threatening symptoms such as seizures, kidney failure and coma. In the past, it was considered the scourge of humanity.