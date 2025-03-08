He malaria either malaria It is an infectious disease that is transmitted by Mosquito bite Anofeles female and causes frequent attacks with very high fever. It is a disease that can be prevented and that is potentially deadly. Every year in the world there are more than 200 million cases and almost half a million deaths from this Infectious disease.

Causes of malaria or malaria

The female anofeles mosquito is the transmitter

Paludism is generally transmitted by the bite of female mosquitoes of the genus Anofeles, which includes almost half a hundred different subspecies, but of which only thirty are usual transmitters of malaria. The sting of this mosquito usually occurs between dusk and dawn and transmits a parasite to the human being. The mosquitoes of the genus Anofeles deposit their eggs in the stagnant water. The female mosquitoes are searching for blood to feed their eggs.

The parasites of the Plasmodium genre are the causes of malaria. There are five species of plasmodium that cause the disease, but the two main are the plasmodium falciparum, causing most deaths from this disease and frequent in Africa, and the plasmodium vivax, usual in sub -Saharan countries.

Symptoms of malaria or malaria

It takes between ten and fifteen days to demonstrate

The symptoms of malaria appear between 10 and 15 days after the mosquito sting. At first the symptoms are mild and can be confused with other ailments since they are very common:

– Fever.

– Headache.

– Nausea and chills.

It is vital to start treatment in the early hours because the disease is aggravated very quickly and puts the patient’s life at risk.

Diagnosis of malaria or malaria

The disease must be identified urgently

Making a quick diagnosis and starting urgency treatment is very important since the disease progresses at high speed and can become mortal. The accurate diagnosis of a physical examination, but must be complemented, whenever possible, with parasitological tests to identify with certainty the disease and the type of parasite that causes the cause.

Treatment and medication of malaria or malaria

Mosquitoes develop medication resistance

You have to start treatment as soon as possible to stop the disease in its initial episodes. The most common is a combined treatment of some specific drug with artemisinine. The treatment has evolved as the mosquito becomes resistant to medications.

Prevention of malaria or malaria

Vaccination and insecticides

In April 2019 a routine vaccination program has begun at the national level that has been coordinated by WHO. Vaccination is done in children and received it in four doses, from five months to two years.

Apart, the use of insecticides is the main method of protection against the risk of contracting the disease. There are two main ways to fight against the propagation of malaria: the distribution of mosquito nets impregnated with long -distance insecticides and the interior fumigation of homes with residual action insecticides. It is important to raise the population of the affected areas of the need to keep the mosquito nets in good condition and use them every night to sleep.

Another prevention method is the supply of antipalúdico medications, especially for travelers who go occasionally to risk areas.