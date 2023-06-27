For the first time in 20 years, people in the United States appear to have contracted malaria on the spot. That to write researchers from the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Monday. Normally, Americans only contract malaria when they have traveled to a (sub)tropical area. Whether there is a link to climate change is not yet clear, but scientists have been warning for years that the disease is gaining ground as a result of rising temperatures.

A total of four people in Florida and one in Texas appear to have contracted malaria. The infections between the two states do not seem to be related, but the people who contracted malaria in Florida are close to each other. Authorities are monitoring the situation and are trying to control the local mosquito population, according to the American news channel CNN. The four patients are being treated and their health is improving. Despite the five infections, the chance of contracting malaria remains “extremely low,” according to the CDC.

Twenty years ago, people last contracted malaria locally in America, also in Florida. Then eight people got sick.

Malaria is caused by parasites that enter the body through a bite from a female Anopheles mosquito. People with malaria develop symptoms such as fever, headache and muscle aches. The disease occurs in the subtropics and tropics, but climate change may cause the disease to spread to other parts of the world, wrote the UN body IPCC.

In the Netherlands, malaria only occurs if someone has contracted it in the (sub)tropics. According to RIVM, about 150 to 300 cases of malaria are reported in the Netherlands every year.