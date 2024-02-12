Mosquitoes that buzz even in the middle of winter, recorded more and more often in Italy as a permanent presence. “It will become a problem in the future.” The phenomenon “will in fact facilitate the spread of all vector-transmitted diseases: from Dengue to Zika, from Chikungunya to West Nile, but also malaria or yellow fever”. Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University of Milan, explains this to Adnkronos Salute, envisaging among the dangers of these '4 seasons' bites also the arrival of infections never seen in our latitudes or the return of others that have been eradicated for some time.

“We are witnessing a truly particular situation compared to the past”, observes the expert. “Now all it takes is an abandoned tire, a little water in the saucer, to see mosquitoes proliferate. If all this happens in all seasons – he warns – it will not be able to do anything but increase the incidence of indigenous cases of all transmitted diseases vector”.