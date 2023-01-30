In 2022, 29 out of 95 cities exceeded the daily PM10 limits: the worst situations in Turin, Milan, Modena, Asti, Padua and Venice which recorded more than double the permitted exceedances. Compared to the new European targets set for 2030, the situation is even more critical: 76% of cities are outlawed for PM10, 84% for PM2.5 and 61% for NO2. These are the data from the new Legambiente report ‘Mal’Aria di città. Change of pace wanted’, written and published as part of the Clean Cities Campaign.

The report highlighted the 2022 data in the provincial capitals, both as regards the levels of fine particles (Pm10, Pm2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). In summary, in fact, 29 of the 95 cities monitored have exceeded the current regulatory limits for PmM10 exceedances (35 days a year with a daily average above 50 micrograms/cubic metre) with the Turin control units (Grassi ) which takes first place with 98 days of overrun, followed by Milan (Senate) with 84, Asti (Baussano) 79, Modena (Giardini) 75, Padua (Arcella) and Venice (Tagliamento) with 70. These cities have doubled the number of allowed overruns. Also for PM10, the analysis of the annual averages showed that none of them exceeded the limit set by current legislation, but this is not sufficient to guarantee the health of citizens, in consideration of the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the limits set by the new European Directive on air quality, which will enter into force on 1 January 2030. For PM10, in fact, only 23 out of 95 (24% of the total) cities would have failed to exceed the 20 µg threshold /mc; 72 cities would therefore be outlawed.

The cities that have to work harder to reduce their concentrations and adapt to the new targets (20 µg/mc not to be exceeded for PM10, 10 µg/mc for PM2.5, 20 µg/mc for NO2) are: Turin and Milan (necessary reduction of 43%), Cremona (42%), Andria (41%) and Alessandria (40%) for the PM10; Monza (60%), Milan, Cremona, Padua and Vicenza (57%), Bergamo, Piacenza, Alessandria and Turin (55%), Como (52%), Brescia, Asti and Mantua (50%) for Pm2.5 . The cities of Milan (47%), Turin (46%), Palermo (44%), Como (43%), Catania (41%), Rome (39%), Monza, Genoa, Trento and Bolzano (34%) , for NO2.

“Air pollution is not only an environmental problem, but also a health problem of great importance – declares Stefano Ciafani, national president of Legambiente – In Europe, it is the first cause of premature death due to environmental factors and Italy registers a sad record with more than 52,000 deaths per year from Pm2.5, equal to 1/5 of those recorded throughout the continent.It is necessary to act urgently to safeguard the health of citizens, introducing effective and integrated policies that affect the different sources of smog , from mobility to heating of buildings, from industry to agriculture.In the urban context, the promotion of concrete actions on sustainable mobility is essential through major investments in public transport, the redesign of the city space with pedestrianization and 30 zones, policies to promote safe use of two wheels, the diffusion of electric vehicle recharging networks, facilitating the choice to reduce strongly re the use of the private car. We ask the government, the regions and the municipalities to take courageous actions to create cleaner and safer cities. Health is a fundamental right that cannot be compromised”.

“The recently proposed European Directive on air quality represents only the first step of an important challenge. The new Aqgs (Air Quality Goals) impose a significant adjustment with respect to the WHO guide values ​​and introduce new metrics, such as the halving of the values of current laws – declares Andrea Minutolo, scientific director of Legambiente – Our analyzes have shown that 76% of the cities monitored already exceed the limits set by the future directive for PM10, 84% for PM2.5 and 61% for NO2 This means that Italian cities will have to work hard to adapt to the new limits within the next seven years, above all considering that the pollution reduction trends recorded so far are not encouraging and that the values ​​indicated by the WHO guidelines , which are the real objective to be achieved to protect people’s health, are even more stringent than future European limits”.

According to the association, “the downward trend in pollution is too slow, exposing cities to new health risks and sanctions. The average annual rate of reduction of concentrations at national level is, in fact, only 2% for PM10 and by 3% for NO2.Cities furthest away from the PM10 target, for example, are expected to reduce their city concentrations by between 30% and 43% within the next seven years, but according to current reduction trends recorded in the last 10 years (period 2011 – 2021, Urban Ecosystem data), could take on average another 17 years to reach the goal, i.e. 2040 instead of 2030. Cities like Modena, Treviso, Vercelli could take over 30 years. NO2 the situation is similar and a city like Catania could take more than 40 years”.