A balanced diet plays an important role in recovery from illness. A plate of nutritious and healthy food not only provides energy but also accelerates the body’s recovery process. The same happens to people struggling with malaria.

Malaria is a vector borne disease. This disease is anopheline mosquito bite. The blood platelets of the person suffering from malaria fall rapidly. This causes weakness, fever and muscle spasms. There is no specific diet for malaria, but adequate nutrition is necessary for improvement.

Keep yourself hydrated

Drink more water to keep yourself hydrated. You can also include coconut water, lemonade and fruits. Too much water is found in cucumber, orange. Water helps in removing toxins from the body. Which can be recovered quickly. In addition, malaria patients generally experience reduced appetite. Lack of hunger can be overcome by drinking water. In this way you will be able to remain energetic.

Include healthy protein

Malaria can cause muscle loss. Due to which the aggrieved person starts feeling very weak. Increasing protein supplements is a great option. You can do this for your health in recovering from malaria. Protein is the building block of life. Every cell and tissue needs to repair itself. Therefore, intake of extra protein during malaria can speed up recovery.

Legumes, walnuts, green vegetables and dairy products are good sources of protein.

Reduce fat intake

Like carbohydrates and proteins, fat is also an important micro-nutrient for body activities. But it should be used in limited quantities. Indigestion can be caused by the consumption of too much fat and fried food. Omega-3 can be a healthy source of fat in your diet. Omega-3 fats have anti-inflammatory properties. Which proves helpful in reducing inflammation of the body.

Ignore 5 food

Avoid all types of fried, spicy and fatty foods. In case of malaria, the intake of fruits and vegetables with high fiber should also be reduced. Do not use too much coffee, tea, gas-mixed drinks and other caffeinated drinks. Light and easily digestible food should be eaten for quick recovery.

