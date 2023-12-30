London (Reuters)

English Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said that Côte d'Ivoire midfielder Hamed Traoré will be absent for a long period of time after being admitted to hospital to receive treatment for malaria following the international break last month.

The 23-year-old player did not join his country's squad that will host the African Cup of Nations next month, and is undergoing further medical examinations while he completes his treatment at home.

Iraola said, “He went through a difficult situation personally and athletically during the past few weeks, and we must make sure that he is fine and recovers properly and will be out of action for some time.”

Malaria is a curable disease, and its symptoms appear within 10 to 15 days, following the bite of an infected mosquito, according to the World Health Organization.

Traore joined Bournemouth on a permanent contract during the last summer transfer period, after arriving on loan from Italian Sassuolo last January, and participated in 10 league matches, the last of which was in early November.

He played eight international matches with the Côte d'Ivoire national team, including the first round match in the World Cup qualifiers last month.