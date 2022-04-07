The discovery of two parasites, linked to human malaria, which infect African monkeys, has solved theage-old conundrum of how disease has come to afflict humans.

The Malariae Plasmodium parasite is a strange thing, that’s why it is not a virus nor a bacteriumbut it is more closely related to plants, among other things, only six species infect humans, while many others spend a phase of their life cycle in the blood of mammals, reptiles or birds, before being transmitted via insects.

Since most of the Plasmodium species that infect humans do not infect other vertebrates, scientists have been puzzled as to their origins.

Among the species that infect humans, the P. falciparum And the one that causes by far the most damagebeing both the most widespread and the most likely to kill, however the origins of P. malariae have proved more intriguing for parasites, to the point that an article on Nature Communications describes it as “the least characterized human parasite,” but now, after 100 years of questioning, the newspaper says it finally has an answer.

The malaria responses they have been waiting for for years

In the 1920s, parasites that looked identical to P. malariae were found in the blood of chimpanzees, but did this mean that the same parasite was infecting humans and monkeys?

The P. knowlesi is known to do this, so it wasn’t too hard to imagine, but the matter was later confused with the discovery of P. brasilianum, a seemingly similar form of malaria that infects monkeys in the Americas.

However, microscopes can only reveal up to a certain point, and this is where scientists come into play; Dr. Lindsey Plenderleith from the University of Edinburgh and the co-authors compared P. malariae DNA with its monkey counterparts, they found that there are actually three separate species.

The first of these three species, which the authors refer to as P. celatum, is widespread in chimpanzees, gorillas and bonobos but, despite appearances, it is not all that genetically similar to human varieties, however the other is a much closer match. narrow and therefore referred to as similar to P. malariae.

The comparison between P. malariae-like and P. malariae allowed the authors to explore its genetic history, eventually concluding that P. malariae evolved from a parasite that infects monkeys and went through a genetic bottleneck where it became very rare, probably when it was recently colonizing humans.

The process is very similar to what P. falciparum is thought to have undergone by evolving from an exclusively gorilla parasite, on the other hand, however, P. brasilianum appears to be a detachment from P. malariae that passed from humans to monkeys after being was brought to the Americas, probably with the slave trade, then rapidly infecting more than 30 species of monkeys.

P. malariae was overlooked for the study over the other malaria parasites because its symptoms tend to be mild, however according to what can be seen in an observation in the paper:

“The parasite can also persist chronically and [ripresentarsi] years or decades after the initial infection “.

As a result, it can be a greater health risk than is normally recognized, and it can also exacerbate other infections.

“Our findings could provide vital clues as to how [P. malariae] has become capable of infecting people, as well as helping scientists to assess whether further jumps of monkey parasites in humans are likely “

Plenderleith said in a note.

Additionally, understanding other malaria parasites can help improve our ability to fight P. falciparum, which remains a major cause of preventable death, particularly in children.

