Every April 25, World Malaria Day is commemorated, a strategy with which the World Health Organization (WHO) aims to raise awareness about this disease, also called malaria.

The task of raising awareness is particularly important this year because, in addition to the fact that the number of cases has not decreased much around the world, the relevance that the fight against Covid-19 has taken has made many health systems focus on this disease and put malaria aside.

This despite the fact that the number of people infected with malaria is higher. The latest figures from WHO, presented in November last year, show that in 2019 there were an estimated 229 million cases of malaria worldwide. While Johns Hopkins University estimates that at least 147 million people have suffered from coronavirus during the entire pandemic.

However, the two diseases are incomparable, especially when it comes to the number of deaths. In 2019, 409,000 people died from malaria. 67% of them were boys and girls under 5 years of age. To get an idea, this is equivalent to that on average every 2 minutes a child died from the disease.

Beyond the numbers, the great concern of the WHO is that the reduction in cases and deaths from malaria has been stagnant since 2017. One of the great successes of global public health was to achieve that deaths from this condition fell by 60 % between 2000 and 2017. But since then, the situation has not improved much.

Worse still, the latest report shows that in 2019 there were a million more cases and 4,000 additional deaths. compared to 2018. In fact, the WHO recognizes that in 2020 they did not fully achieve the goals that had been set.

File – The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 12, 2021. © AFP / Christopher Black

“It is time for the leaders of Africa (the continent with the most cases) and the world to once again face the challenge of malaria, just as they did when they laid the foundation for the progress made since the beginning of this century. Through joint action and a commitment to leave no one behind, we can achieve our shared vision of a world free of malaria, ”warned WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in the report on the disease.

The fight against malaria, affected by the prioritization of the pandemic

To the stagnation that has existed for more than three years is added the consequences that the Covid-19 pandemic is leaving. On the one hand, mobility restrictions decreed by hundreds of governments around the world have caused “interruptions in essential services against malaria”, as the WHO warns.

These consequences begin with simple facts such as that at the beginning of the pandemic it was advised that if someone had a fever, they should stay home, as this would avoid infecting others if they had Covid-19. The problem is that fever is one of the classic symptoms of malaria. Therefore, the initial recommendation to try to contain the pandemic, many times ended up interrupting the treatment of malaria, according to the WHO.

Another of the great challenges has been financing to combat malaria in the midst of the pandemic. Although the resources of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria are the same until 2023, many countries have concentrated their monetary efforts in the fight against Covid-19, forgetting other diseases such as malaria.

“The United States spent $ 11 billion in 2020 to fund an anti-Covid vaccine. That is almost four times more than the total annual budget for the fight against malaria ”, explained to France 24 in English Olivia Ngou, director of the NGO Impact Santé Afrique (Impact on African Health) and co-founder of the Civil Society for the Elimination of Malaria.

🌎 Unfortunately, the pandemic has disrupted many essential health services, including the programs that people depend on to control conditions such as chronic diseases, HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria – @DirOPSPAHO #HealthEconomy @cepal_onu – PAHO / WHO (@opsoms) July 30, 2020



Added to the concentration of money in the fight against Covid-19 is that many hospitals have run out of rapid tests to detect malaria because health efforts have focused on coronavirus tests. In addition, some African experts who specialize in studying malaria were asked to dedicate themselves to analyzing Covid-19, Ngou said.

But perhaps the worst consequence in the fight against malaria has been in prevention. Ngou explained to France 24 that many programs to distribute mosquito nets were canceled because of the pandemic. These nets are essential to combat malaria, as the parasites that cause malaria are transmitted by female Anopheles mosquitoes.

The decline in malaria prevention can be so severe that WHO estimates that in sub-Saharan Africa alone, deaths could double from 2018 if prevention and treatment are severely altered. That is why Ngou does not hesitate to say that the pandemic “has had a very serious negative impact” on the fight against malaria.

It is not yet known exactly how the prioritization of the pandemic has had an impact on the increase in cases and deaths from malaria, since the WHO has not yet published how many infected and deaths left this last disease in 2020.

Africa, the continent where 94% of malaria cases and deaths occur

The reason most studies and experts specifically mention Africa is because it is the continent that is hit hardest by malaria. There, 94% of deaths and infections worldwide occurred in 2019.

In turn, the most affected countries are the sub-Saharan Africans, which account for approximately 70% of the global burden of malaria, according to the WHO. Nigeria is the country with the highest number of infected people: 27% of cases worldwide occurred there alone in 2019. It is followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 12% of those infected, Uganda (5%), Mozambique (4 %) and Niger (3%).

However, the disease is not alien to other regions. “In 2019, almost half of the world’s population was at risk of contracting malaria,” said the WHO. This in reference to the fact that there are also cases and deaths from malaria in Southeast Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Pacific and America.

This is malaria in America, with a skyrocketing growth in Venezuela

America has seen progress and setbacks in the fight against malaria. On the one hand, infections have fallen by 40% in the last 20 years, going from 1.5 million cases in 2000 to about 900,000 in 2020. Even in two decades three Latin American countries were declared malaria free by WHO: El Salvador in 2021, Argentina in 2019 and Paraguay in 2018.

But not all the countries of the continent have taken steps forward. “The region’s progress in recent years has been affected by the significant increase in malaria in Venezuela, which registered around 35,500 cases in 2000 and reached more than 467,000 in 2019,” warns the WHO. This means an increase of more than 1,300% in the number of infections during the last two decades.

In turn, the Latin American nations hardest hit by malaria are Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela. These three countries account for 86% of the malaria cases that occurred in 2019 in all of America.

Oxford vaccine fuels hopes for malaria fight

On the eve of World Malaria Day, the University of Oxford claimed to have achieved promising results for an effective vaccine against the disease.

According to a preliminary study published on Friday, April 23 in the medical journal ‘The Lancet’, scientists from that British house of studies reported that their immunization is more than 75% effective. This would be the first vaccine against the disease to reach the level set as a goal by the World Health Organization.

NEW: Oxford researchers find malaria vaccine is highly effective: • Vaccine efficacy of 77% in African children • Vaccine, trialled in 450 children, shows favorable safety profile and was well-tolerated More info ⬇️https://t.co/vOvEuICo2Q – University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) April 23, 2021



According to initial research results, which have yet to be externally reviewed by other scientific experts, the drug, known as R21 / Matrix-M, showed an efficacy of 77% during the 12-month follow-up.

These “unprecedented levels of efficacy” were recorded in preliminary trials conducted between May and early August 2019 with 450 children between the ages of 5 and 17 months in Burkina Faso, according to Halidou Tinto, regional director of the Nanoro Clinical Research Unit. , in the center of that country.

After knowing these figures, several African countries will join a new phase of trials, with 4,800 children between 5 and 36 months, to confirm the results.

