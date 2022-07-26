Ali Maali (Dubai)

Sharjah lost the first “friendly”, in the Austria camp, against the Turkish Sivasspor with two goals, and the Romanian coach Cosmin was keen to try a large number of players.

The “king” started the match with a formation that included Darwish Mohammed in goalkeeping, Al-Hassan Saleh, Salem Sultan, Gustavo Alex, Khaled Al-Dhanhani, in defense, Mohamed Abdelbaset and Majid Rashid in the focal point, and in front of them Bernard Duarte, and in the “triple” attack, Luan Pereira, Caio Lucas and Seif Rashid.

The first half ended with Sivasspor leading with two goals, and the team recently won the Turkish Cup and will play the “Super” match against Trabzonspor, the league champion, next Saturday.

Cosmin pushed the Brazilian Caio Lucas in the outright spearhead position, while Luan Pereira was involved from the right, the Guinean Abubakar Kamara played in the second half, and the Angolan Malango missed because he was not in the camp, which raises “question marks”, whether not to travel because of the visa, Or is there an agreement with another foreign attacker?

And participated in the Brazilian defense, the young Gustavo, who will have a big role, in the event of not contracting with a foreign defender, after dispensing with the services of the Uzbek Shukurov. Sharjah, and is expected to perform the tasks of Shukurov.

Although some fans were angry about the loss at the beginning of the preparation journey, the technical staff’s conviction of the importance and strength of the match made him praise the great effort made by the players over the two halves, especially as it is the first experience after a long vacation.