The words of Lucio Malan, group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Senate, cause much discussion. Interviewed by the Radio1 broadcast A day as a sheep, the senator returned to the reasons that prompted him to switch from Forza Italia to Giorgia Meloni’s party: “The main reason why I switched to FdI? For example, the position of the Draghi government on the Zan law, which I am against ”. During the bumpy parliamentary process of the law against homotransphobia Malan was one of the toughest opponents, justifying his opposition to Ddl Zan with faith.

The Waldensian church, however, of which Malan belongs, is in favor of same-sex marriages: “But we don’t have the duty of obedience – replies the senator – the Waldensian church is founded on the Bible and not on the hierarchy”. The former Forza Italia finds refuge in the Bible. In fact, although there is no reference to homosexual marriages in the sacred text, “there is worse written – continues Malan – and even more explicitly. Not on weddings of course, which no one had thought of two thousand years ago”. And what would be written in the Bible on this subject? “It says that homosexuality is an abomination, both in the Old and in the New Testament,” explains the senator.

Words that inevitably unleashed a political fuss. The same exponent of the dem Alessandro Zan commented: “Is this also the position of Giorgia Meloni and the first government party?”. Carlo Calenda’s reaction also lasts: “I don’t know how to qualify these utterances – says the leader of Action -. Personally I consider them unworthy and a symptom of profound ignorance. If our rules were derived from the Old Testament, we wouldn’t be much different from the Taliban. Luckily we had the Gospel and the secular state”. The new president of Azione Mara Carfagna thanks Senator Malan “for having explained perfectly why I am in Action and no longer with you. In 2022 whoever defines homosexuality as an abomination is out of time and out of history”.

Speaking for the 5 Star Movement is Barbara Floridia, group leader of the pentastellati senators. For the senator “how does the leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Senate, Lucio Malan, not realize that combining homosexuality with the word abomination – whatever the motivation – is really disconcerting? The parliamentarians of the Brothers of Italy should distance themselves from these unspeakable words”.

Given the fuss, Malan then replied: “To the presenter of the show who asked me why I was against the Zan bill, given that the Waldensian church of which I am a member is in favor, I replied that the Waldensian church is founded on the Bible, which is very strict on homosexuality. And at the specific request of the host, I cited Leviticus 18:22 as an example. Next time, to avoid problems of understanding for those who attacked me, I will limit myself to quoting the number of the verse”. “I also remind all of them, always ready to talk about the secularism of the state, perhaps without knowing what they are talking about, that recognizing the moral judgments of a religion does not mean wanting to apply them by law or not respecting those who infringe them. Christianity – continues the Fdi senator – teaches just the opposite. I have always fought for religious freedom, and for people’s sexual freedom. Freedoms that must be guaranteed in Italy and promoted in the world. Often the left has forgotten about it”.