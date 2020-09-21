Islamabad: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said that even after the end of Kovid-19, probably more than 20 million girls will not be able to go to school. He said that he has given a blow to our collective goal from Corona.

On Friday, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Malala said, “When this crisis ends, more than 20 million girls in education may never go to their schools.” The funding gap for global education has already increased to $ 200 billion per year. “

Malala reminded the international community that the permanent global goals set by the United Nations five years ago represented the future for the millions of girls who wanted education and were fighting for equality. He said that in order to meet this goal, there have been less efforts in the past year. He asked, “When are you planning to work?”

With this, he asked, “When will you give the necessary funds to provide quality education to every child for 12 years? When will you make peace a priority and protect the refugees? When will you pass policies to cut carbon emissions? “

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also attended this virtual event. He said, “We have to look beyond the current crisis and keep our vision high, to show that change is possible and is happening right now.” He called upon rich countries to think in this direction. He stressed the need for change for a more equitable and sustainable economy to end fossil fuel subsidies and put women back at the center of construction.

