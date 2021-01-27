Russia 1 host Andrey Malakhov named the most popular episodes of his Live TV program for 2020. In an interview with the “Teleprogram” publication, he disclosed the proportion of viewers who watched his show.

According to the preliminary results of the year, the first place in terms of the share of viewers was taken by the release “Valentina Legkostupova is gone. Who is to blame for the death of the singer? ” He collected about 19.2 percent of the people who were watching TV at the time.

The second line was taken by the program “Mikhail Efremov on a bunk. Secrets of another investigation. ” It discussed the fate of a Russian actor who got behind the wheel while intoxicated. This transfer received a share of 18.6 percent. In third place was the continuation of the same story entitled “What is Mikhail Yevremov up to? Again Pashayev and his witnesses “with a share of 18.2 percent.

Closes the four leaders issue “Wife – 73, husband – 32. An unequal marriage is bursting at the seams.” The presenter did not specify the share of viewers who watched it.

“It was a very exciting program, because in their house there is an evil spirits – a drumhead that makes his wife go and buy beer for her husband. And if she doesn’t buy, then the drum begins to destroy everything, ”Malakhov explained the popularity of that issue, adding that“ everyone was shocked by watching ”.

The TV presenter also revealed some details of the filming of his second program “Hello, Andrey”. He noted that the forgotten stars go to star in the program with pleasure, and the “artists spoiled by the attention” have to be persuaded for years. For example, the actress Irina Alferova Malakhov invited him to broadcast for four years.