TV presenter Andrei Malakhov sharply criticized the former football player Andrei Arshavin. This happened on the air of the “Live” TV program, the recording of which is available on Youtube…

The program was dedicated to the player’s conflict with his ex-wife Alisa Kazmina. The journalist called the athlete a bastard and urged him to talk to the ex-wife. “Nobody demands your money. Stick them in one place! ”- added Malakhov.

At the end of February, it was reported that Kazmina spent four days in a coma, the cause was a severe autoimmune disease.

Shortly before that, it became known that Arshavin through the court achieved the eviction of Kazmina and their common daughter Yesenia from the mansion, which is located in the village of Kolomyagi near St. Petersburg.

Arshavin and Kazmina divorced in July 2019. According to the court decision, their common daughter Yesenia remained to live with her mother.