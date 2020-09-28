I.According to the government, the first resident of a refugee camp in Greece died of a corona infection. A 61-year-old Afghan who was housed in the Malakassa camp near Athens died in a hospital in the Greek capital, the Ministry of Migration said on Sunday. Malakassa and the nearby Schisto and Elaionas camps were quarantined at the beginning of September due to increasing numbers of infections.

The corona virus had recently spread strongly in the Greek refugee camps. In a controversial interim camp on the island of Lesbos alone, more than 240 asylum seekers tested positive for the pathogen.

The camp was hastily built after the Moria refugee camp was destroyed by fire. Around 12,000 people previously lived there. When they moved into the new camp, all residents were tested for corona infection.

As Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Sunday, all unaccompanied minors living in refugee camps on the Greek islands have now been brought to the mainland. Germany has promised to take in up to 150 of them. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the first 50 unaccompanied minor refugees are expected to arrive in Germany on Wednesday.