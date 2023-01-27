Havana Cuba. – Singer, actress and rapper Malaka is an artist originally from Cuba who is venturing into the world of urban music. Currently, he has his first musical album entitled “Trampantojo”, released in May 2022 under the production of his label “Di Benedetto Productions”.

With a broad creative process, Malaka has in a exclusive interview for The debate who was linked to the artistic world since she was little, began as an actress in plays and musicals, however, her path took a different course when discovered urban musicalthough in Cuba there were not many women referents of the genre, the 30-year-old singer details that she always he felt that need to express his art with rhythms of beats, samples, and emotion on the surface.

“Generally, when something occurs to me, I like it a lot and I can sit down and work based on this, well, I automatically do it, because I like to work more with emotion on the surface, at the moment it arises, I really like it. sampling (…) in urban music I like to play with all those things”, explained the interpreter Malaka on the creative processes he uses the most in the urban genre and in his music.

The singer lived her childhood with her parents in a neighborhood called “Miramar” on the coast of Havana, Cuba where she grew up and currently resides independent of her family. In addition, Malaka points out that she has always been an artistic child, since performances, dancing, singing and rapping have always been present in her life.

“I was the typical one who locked myself in the room to rap, I honestly had very few female rap references, but it was something that I only kept inside my room, I was very afraid to take it outside, because I suppose it also had to do with that there were very few female rappers,” added Malaka, speaking of her early discoveries as a rapper.

However, despite living in a country with social and political conflicts and ceberar internet restrictions, information, prohibitions, etc. Malaka together with his label “Di Benedetto Productions” are working hard for transcend their music Outside of Cuba, well, one of his dreams is to cross borders, including Mexico.

“I was not aware of what was happening and my mentality began to change a lot and I began to become more aware and coherent with all these social and political aspects because in the end, although we artists always say ‘hey, but I don’t like that they mix with politics’ because, unfortunately, politics is in everything, in absolutely everything”, described the singer Malaka who fights against social problems who live daily in their native country, Havana, Cuba.

In addition to cross borders with his music in the urban genrethe interpreter of “Heydi”, “Mami Poderosa”, “Ropa Sucia”, etc., tries to make way for social issues with her musical influence, because Malaka declared that she is interested in everything related to social aspects, because, as an artist, manifests in her music, considering herself an artist and an empowered woman.

“I am a woman who considers that I am empowered, I am a woman who feels that I have power when it comes to speaking, connecting with people, so I simply have that information there and obviously when it comes to composing it comes out and It is part of my life,” added Malaka in an interview with El DEBATE.

Finally, and with a special mention, the Cuban artist Malaka, who has more than 14,000 followers on Instagram, added that His future plans include visiting Mexico and releasing his second album in late or mid-2023. musical, which confirms that it has an entire artistic work and an extensive creative process.

“There is a musical production of work, a concept behind which, if there was a lot of search and there is a lot of searching, it has been a go ahead, go back, we have gone crazy, but, I suppose that makes the work richer and when it is difficult for you, you enjoy the result more”, he added.

In the following video, Malaka sent a cordial greeting to the viewers of El Debate and its collaborators, as well as leaving all his social networks such as Instagram, YouTube, etc., as well as a special invitation to listen to his music on streaming platforms such as Spotify. .