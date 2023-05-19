Malak Altaeb remembers that the first time he felt the scarcity of water in his city, Tripoli (Libya), was when he was 16 years old. “At first we were out of stock for hours, but then it stretched out for several days,” he says. This researcher is only 29 years old, but she has spent half her life working making visible the impact of climate change in her country and also in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The most recent Unicef ​​report places this territory as the one with the greatest water stress worldwide, due to the fact that 14 of the 17 countries with critical levels of water scarcity are in this region. “Water can give life, but if it is missing it also brings death. It can shake agriculture, food security, health… it’s a big snowball”, laments the specialist in environmental policy and member of the World Youth Parliament for Water.

Altaeb is clear about it: “The water crisis is not only one of scarcity, but of political governance and mismanagement.” For this reason, in 2011, when he was just starting high school, he decided to become part of the Arab youth movement for the climate. And after that of Libya, which, hit by the ravages of global warming, drought and the growing demand for the so-called “blue gold”, is currently positioned as the fourth poorest country in water in the world, according to UNICEF. It is preceded by Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The expert talks about the challenges that young people face when it comes to offering solutions to the climate and water crises. According to Altaeb, unemployment, internal migration or the lack of budget for green projects are just some of the problems they encounter. She says so herself during a recent visit to the Arab House Madrid, where he has participated with the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (aecid) and the European Institute of the Mediterranean (IEMed).

Ask. What is the role of young people in the search for solutions to the crisis of water resources?

Answer. Their role is fundamental, because we have grown up with the consequences of climate change and many of us have the tools to develop projects that dispel or mitigate an imminent crisis. Involving young people also means having new ideas for green projects, ranging from the technical to the social. We have the responsibility of analyzing whether the messages that we receive about this resource are real. The media, governments or companies do not announce an imminent water crisis, quite the contrary, they give a false idea of ​​the wealth of this resource.

Q. Do you mean they lie?

R. That’s right, because, although Libya is one of the driest countries in the world, in the eighties, during the Gaddafi regime, a discourse of abundance was spread. This was possible thanks to the construction of the Great Project of Artificial Rivers —an engineering work, built in the nineties, which through the excavation of 1,300 underground water wells provided this resource to about 90% of the population. The problem is that the water from these wells is not renewable, and the drought and the demand for water place the country in worse and worse water stress. In addition, the progressive intrusion of seawater into coastal aquifers contaminates it and endangers the health of the population, which consumes this liquid every day. What at the time seemed the definitive solution to meet the country’s water needs, today is a problem.

80% of water resources are used for agriculture, which is why this sector is hit by scarcity

Q. Was the water used as a political tool?

R. Yes, to reinforce the power discourse of the Gaddafi regime and legitimize the extraction of these resources. Groundwater aquifers were made the main water source for Libyans. But also as a power tool. The distribution of water pipes in certain areas was intended to give power to some tribes, while in other regions —especially those in the mountainous area— they found themselves excluded from the endowment of this resource. Even today it is still used as a weapon. With the change of regime, many attacks on country water wellsdue to clashes between the Government of National Accord, recognized by the UN, and Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army, which dominates the east and south of the country.

Q. You mention that the water crisis has a negative domino effect in other areas.

R. 80% of water resources are used for agriculture, which is why this is the sector hardest hit by the crisis. But it is essential to understand that the entire functioning of society is connected to water, especially when it comes to food security and livelihoods. We are increasingly dependent on food imports. Farmers, who suffer from continuous water shortages, have started digging their own wells for domestic use, and others have found it necessary to start buying water tanks. This represents a fairly high financial burden. People have sought their own solutions, while the Government has not offered alternatives to this problem.

Q. What is the solution?

R. Desalination is the most efficient method. This has been implemented in Libya since the 1960s, but the old regime decided not to give it more importance, instead focusing on the implementation of the Great Artificial River Project. There was no public support for the development of desalination plants throughout the country. Those that exist require a lot of maintenance and no budget has been allocated to support new entrepreneurs.

Q. With this panorama of water scarcity that affects food production, what added impact has the war in Ukraine had?

R. With war, food security is not guaranteed. The economic impact has been very serious. We are beginning to see accelerated inflation in the prices of basic foods such as vegetables, fruits and especially wheat. The country depends a lot on imports of this cereal. Although we also produce it, the truth is that consumption is much higher, so we purchased it from countries like Russia and Ukraine, even before this conflict began. Now, many stores have gone bankrupt. We lack several products, others arrive of poor quality, and those that exist exceed the economic capacity of an average family.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.