The student, Malak Fadel Abdullah Al-Zeyoudi, who won the first place in the general course, from Malih School in Abu Dhabi, said: My feeling of success is indescribable, and the credit, after God Almighty, is due to the state providing all the means that help the student to succeed and be available during his academic career, support the family and organize time, Noting that she expected to be among the first, as she set a goal and worked on it, and everyone around her helped her to overcome the difficulties.

Malak added: Our wise leadership has provided us with everything that helped us achieve success and excellence, stressing its keenness to continue to excel in returning the favor to the homeland, and to her family, who did not fail with her throughout the study period, noting that she seeks to study space science in the State of Russia, and obtained initial acceptance. For a scholarship there, she attributed her choice of this specialization to the interest of the United Arab Emirates in it and its endeavor to have a role in this field.