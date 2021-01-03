After the hope received from last year, now the whole world has entered the new year with new expectations. Due to the Kovid crisis, this time there was not a blast, but the joy of celebrations was definitely seen. Like all people, celebrities also celebrated the new year. Most Bollywood couples in their own style greeted the people for the new year. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor also celebrated New Year in Goa with family and close friends. On this occasion, Malaika also shared a picture on social media for her fans with Arjun Kapoor. As soon as Malaika posted the picture on her social media account, the fans’ wishes and reactions started coming out. Fans showered congratulations on their favorite Bollywood couple.

Kareena did a fun comment

At the same time, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also commented on the picture of these two. In this picture, Malaika is looking very beautiful in gray outfits. So Arjun Kapoor is also looking very charming. Commenting on this picture, Kareena Kapoor said both of them as her favorite. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote – My two favorites, what is there in the menu? On the other hand, Malaika has written in the caption of this picture that it is a new dawn, it is a new day, it is a new year… 2021 .