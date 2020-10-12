Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has recently shared a video on Instagram, in which she has described a tip related to hair fall. Please tell that Malaika Arora was in the grip of Kovid-19 for several days. After which the actress shared a picture on Instagram and told that she has come out of her waist after several days and now she is Kovid free.

Malaika became very weak due to Kovid. Apart from being weak, it also directly affected their hair. Because of which he had to face a lot of hair fall problems. Malaika Arora is considered one of the most fit actresses of Bollywood. She therefore relies less on medicines and more on natural remedies. Now let us know which desi masala has told her fans to fight hair fall …

Watch video here



Learn the right method of applying onion in hair

Take fresh onion and grind it well to extract its juice. Then apply the juice on your scalp with the help of a cotton ball. Once the juice is applied to the hair, leave it for some time. Then wash it using paraben-free shampoo. According to Malaika, do this Remedy in a week.

How onion juice is beneficial for hair

Onion juice contains sulfur, which nourishes your pores and helps to re-activate them. Sulfur also prevents hair from thinning and breaking. The antioxidant in onion juice also prevents hair from turning white.

You can also add onion juice with this method



Prepare a mixture of 3 tablespoons of onion juice and 11/2 tablespoons of olive oil. Apply it on your scalp and massage in circular motion for 5 minutes. Leave it for 2 hours and then wash the hair using a mild shampoo. Applying this oil once in two days will benefit you a lot. Olive oil has dandruff properties and promotes hair growth. Also, it can condition your hair.

Also read: hair will become black and thick in a week, know how to apply onion juice

These tips and tricks of Malaika can be beneficial for all of us, as there are many celebrities like Bipasha Basu who have suggested applying onion juice to silky smooth hair.