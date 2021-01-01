In the picture posted by Malaika, she is sitting on Arjun’s shoulder. He has written the caption, This is new dawn, new day, this is new year 2021. It has also given a hashtag to be forever grateful.
Seen the joy of leaving an old year
Malaika did goodbye to the old year too. He posted a picture of the pool and wrote, Yippy Goodbye 2020… I pray and hope for the best 2021. Malaika has posted many beautiful pictures of her Goa vacation.
Arjun Malaika was quarantine together
Both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were coronated during the lockdown. Both were quarantine together. Malaika recently revealed that Arjun is very entertaining. She wants to be with him forever.
