Malaika Arora called the year 2020 with great enthusiasm. Has welcomed the new year with more enthusiasm than that. He has made his 2021 debut by posting his picture with Arjun Kapoor. She is currently in Goa and is enjoying vacation.

This is how the new year started

In the picture posted by Malaika, she is sitting on Arjun’s shoulder. He has written the caption, This is new dawn, new day, this is new year 2021. It has also given a hashtag to be forever grateful.



Seen the joy of leaving an old year

Malaika did goodbye to the old year too. He posted a picture of the pool and wrote, Yippy Goodbye 2020… I pray and hope for the best 2021. Malaika has posted many beautiful pictures of her Goa vacation.



Arjun Malaika was quarantine together

Both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were coronated during the lockdown. Both were quarantine together. Malaika recently revealed that Arjun is very entertaining. She wants to be with him forever.