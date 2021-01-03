Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is enjoying a vacation in Goa with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Recently, Malaika Arora has shared a photo of herself wearing a bikini in a swimming pool on Instagram. Sunlight is falling on her face, the moment she is enjoying. Fans are speculating that this photo of Malaika has been clicked by Arjun Kapoor.

After sharing a romantic photo with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika is raising the temperature of the internet with her bikini photo. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Smile, be happy and count everything this year, make the year 2021 happy, Happy Sunday.”

Fans are praising her personality by looking at Malaika’s bikini photo. At the same time, many are missing Arjun Kapoor in the photo. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor shared some photos of Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora’s Goa home. He wrote, “When you don’t feel like leaving any place. Amrita and Shakeel What house have you built? There is no other good holiday home in Goa. ” Amrita and Shakeel have named their house ‘Azara Beach House’.

In a picture, Arjun Kapoor is seen standing in the middle of the room, which has a great space for many people to sit. Apart from this, there are beautiful wooden steps on both sides. Apart from this, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are seen in a beautiful swimming pool outside the house. Sharing a picture of this pool, Malaika wrote, ‘I love Ajara Beach House’.