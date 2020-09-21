Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 40th birthday today. On this occasion, he kept a small party in the house. His close relatives and friends were present in this. Apart from this, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, mother Babita and father Randhir Kapoor were also included. Malaika Arora could not attend Best Friend Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday party. Actually, Malaika Arora was found to be Kovid-19 positive a few days ago. In such a situation, he is quarantined at home.

Malaika Arora has wished Kareena Kapoor Khan a special birthday. She shared a photo on social media kissing Kareena Kapoor Khan. Wrote the caption, ‘Babylonian has grown up, she is brilliant in every age, Baba 40 happy, love you.’

On this post of Malaika Arora, many people associated with Bollywood industry are wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan a birthday. Apart from this, late last night, sister Karishma Kapoor shared some photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday party on social media, which are now going viral. Glamor and style queen Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared in this party without makeup. Sister Karishma Kapoor has shared a few photos of the party, wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan a birthday. He wrote in the caption, ‘Birthday girl, we all love you very much. Happy birthday. ‘

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Birthday With Family, No Makeup Looks, Photos

Brother-in-law Kirti shared screenshots of the conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput, these issues were discussed

Let’s say that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are going to be parents again. Kareena is currently enjoying her pregnancy period. Keeping herself fit. Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be seen in the film Lal Singh Chadha.