Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are both in a relationship. Initially, even though both of them had their words stitched, in 2019 they made their relationship official. At the same time, in an interview, Malaika Arora has also revealed that she was quarantine with Arjun Kapoor during the lockdown and that time was the most special.

What did malaika say

Malaika Aroda has revealed all these things in an interview. Actually, she was asked a question, that she would like to live in a quarantine with which actor, which is very entertaining. On this Malaika said that she was living with a very funny actor during the quarantine. And everyone knows that he was Arjun Kapoor.

At the same time, let us also tell that in September, news of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora getting corona infected, after which both of them quarantined themselves. Later the report of both came negative.

This couple often spends time together

Even after the lockdown opens, the two are often spotted together. Sometimes dinner and sometimes at a party, both are often seen together. Before the lockdown, such news was also revealed that soon both are going to get married, but till now there has been no talk about the marriage from both of them. At the moment both are quite open and happy about their relationship. Recently, pictures of both of them from Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh were also revealed. Where Malaika reached vacation with Kareena Kapoor & Family. Saif and Arjun reached there to shoot their films. Arjun is going to be seen in ‘Ghost Police’.

read this also

Nikki Tamboli did a love affair in front of Rakhi for Ali Goni, Jan Kumar Sanu said ‘Gamer Mind’