Seen enjoying a drink on the beach
Earlier, Malaika had also shared her picture with Amrita Arora, in which both of them were seen enjoying the beach at the beach.
Malaika is seen in Green Monokini
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are enjoying their vacation in Goa these days. Malaika and Arjun left for Goa soon after Christmas celebrations and shared some glimpses of this holiday on their Instagram. In these pictures, Malaika is seen in Green Monokini, who is seen capturing Arjun Kapoor in his phone.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are not alone on this trip
Let us tell you that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are not alone on this trip, but also Amrita Arora with them. Amrita is on a Goa trip with her entire family. Amrita has also shared Malaika’s boomerang video on her Instagram Story, in which Arjun Kapoor is seen standing in the pool.
Goa villa photo
Arjun Kapoor has also shared some pictures on his Instagram, but these pictures have glimpses of the villa (Azara Beach House) where he is staying. Looking at the pictures, it seems that they are enjoying this vacation very much together.
Beautiful view of where to stay
Amrita Arora has also shared the view of this beautiful villa through video, where swimming pool and light are seen all around.
.
