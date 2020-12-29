Bollywood’s power couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are celebrating holidays together in Goa. Recently, Malaika Arora shared her stunning photos of vacation on social media. Arjun Kapul and Malaika Arora have often been spotted several times together. Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. Malaika Arora posted a story on her Instagram with Arjun Kapoor, where both are seen wishing Anshula Kapoor a happy birthday.

Malaika Arora has shared a monochromatic photo of Anshula Kapoor on her Instagram story. Congratulating Anshula, he wrote, ‘Happy birthday.’ Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula has shared Malaika’s story on her Instagram Story and thanked her with Thank You Malla. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor shared a cute photo with Anshula and wrote, ‘Happy birthday Anshula. This year was very different for all of us. But I am glad to know that you got a lot to learn this year and continue this thing always. I pray that happiness always comes in your life and keep smiling. Like you are always smiling. Love You’

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also gave surprise to Anshula Kapoor by visiting her house. Both sisters also made a very cute decoration for Anshula sister. Seeing which Anshula went to the Chowk and shared some photos, wrote, ‘This year I did not feel like celebrating my birthday. Thank you for being with me today.