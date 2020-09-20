After recovering from the corona virus, Malaika Arora has shared her experience on social media. Malaika told how she feels after coming out of the room after several days and thanked the fans for prayers and prayers. Along with this, Malaika has also posted a photo of her.

Malaika writes – “Out and About” I finally got out of the room after several days. It looks like its own outing. I consider myself lucky that I won the war with this virus in less pain and problem. Thank you very much to the doctors. Thanks to BMC for the free process. Thank you to everyone from family, friends and fans who prayed and wished early recovery. It is difficult to say thank you in words for whatever you have done in this difficult time. All of you safe and take care of yourself.

Malaika Arora was away from her dog after coming to Corona positive, after 2 weeks she met the actress’s reaction

Let us tell you that Malaika Arora was quarantine for some time. Due to which she was away from her son and Dog. On Saturday, Malaika shared a post and wrote- ‘I am away from them while following social distancing. We figured out a way to see each other. I found a way to talk to each other when my heart is broken that I will not be able to hug my two children for a few days. Their lovely faces give me strength and energy. This too will pass. ‘

Malaika’s post about the Corona vaccine

Malaika had earlier written on the Instagram story about the Corona vaccine, “Take out a vaccine, brother, otherwise youth will leave.” This post of Malaika became fiercely viral on social media.