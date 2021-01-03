Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is spending quality time in Goa with girlfriend Malaika Arora. Many photographs of both of them have been revealed from this vacation. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Malaika has made lunch for Arjun Kapoor, due to which he is not happy.

Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of the dishes made by Malaika on his Insta story. She wrote in the caption, “When she cooks Sunday for you.” Malaika Arora also became very happy to see this post of Arjun and she too shared this post on her Insta story. Along with this, Malaika shared a lot of heart emoji in the caption.

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared her photo on Instagram wearing a bikini while bathing in the swimming pool. Sunlight is falling on her face, the moment she is enjoying. Fans are speculating that this photo of Malaika has been clicked by Arjun Kapoor. After sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, “Smile, be happy and count everything this year, make the year 2021 happy, happy Sunday”.

Let’s say that Malaika is staying with Arjun in sister Amrita Arora’s Goa villa. A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor showed a beautiful glimpse of this villa on Instagram.