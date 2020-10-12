Malaika Arora returned to the set of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ and appeared to be having fun in her first episode. Malaika Arora has now recovered from Kovid-19 and she was welcomed by Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor on the set quite well. Terence dedicated his entire blog to Malaika. The show’s team made a video for them on the set, showing how much they all missed them.

Malaika has made a comeback in a very bang-up style, whose video is becoming increasingly viral on the Internet. In the video, Malaika Arora was seen having fun with singer Guru Randhawa on ‘Lagdi Lahore Di Song’.

