During the lockdown caused by the corona epidemic in the country, people had to stay indoors. All work in the Bollywood industry also stopped and Sylabs spent time with his family and close. At the same time, many syllabus shared the experience of Quarantine’s time during lockdown. Malaika Arora has stated that her quarantine period has been very good and she has given credit to her entertainment partner Arjun Kapoor. Let me tell you that Malaika Arora spent time in lockdown with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora was recently asked in a chat with whom she would like to live in Quarantine. To this, she said that she has lived in a quarantine with an actor who is very funny. Arjun Kapoor’s Corona Test came positive in September. He was aware of this on social media and told that he is in Quarantine. After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora also gave information on social media that her corona test has come positive.

So will Malaika and Arjun marry in Maldives?

Sometime back Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor went to Dharamshala with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Actually, Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were shooting for their upcoming film Bhoot Police.

Talking about his film Bhoot Police, Arjun Kapoor said, “It was fun to shoot the film”. After the corona virus, there is a very difficult time for the film industry, but I am happy that now the industry is standing up again and shooting very carefully. The shoot has been launched after all the safety majors.