There was a corona infection in the past. His corona has been fixed. He has given this information through a post on social media. Also, our fans, family, friends, doctors and BMC are called thanks.

Malaika said thanks to the neighbors

Malaika wrote in the post, I have finally come out of my room after several days, it is like an outing in itself. At least after going through the pain and difficulties, I feel blessed to get rid of this virus. Big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, thank BMC for making this process hassle free. Malaika also thanked family, friends and neighbors for their support. Malaika also requested to be the safest.

Hard work stay away from son

Malaika is seen wearing a mask in the picture shared. Earlier, Malaika had told that during the Quarantine the most difficult task is to stay away from her son. Was told that both talk to the balcony.