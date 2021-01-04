Have you ever seen such a vision of water and yoga?
Malaika Arora shared her yoga photo on Instagram on Monday. In it, she is seen inside the swimming pool. Such a sight of water and yoga has rarely been seen before.
Celebrated New Year 2021 in Goa
By the way, for the information, let us know that this picture of Malaika is from Goa. Recently she came to Goa to celebrate New Year with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika from Goa has shared many photos before.
Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor
Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. Both have also spent the round of Lockdon together. Arjun Kapoor also made his and Malaika’s relationship public through an Instagram post on the occasion of his birthday last year. Let me tell you that Malaika divorced Arbaaz in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.
